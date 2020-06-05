Blue Fiasco at Comida Hudson

Comida Hudson 36 Park Lane, Hudson, Ohio 44236

A fresh approach to jazz: Classic rock hits arranged for a jazz quartet, along with familiar jazz standards. Hits from the '60s, '70s, '80s and '90s from The Beatles, Pink Floyd, Billy Joel, Stevie Wonder and more, as you've never heard before. No cover charge, plenty of parking and fresh locally-sourced Tex-Mex food. Reservations suggested: (330) 655-0059

Comida Hudson 36 Park Lane, Hudson, Ohio 44236
Concerts & Live Music
