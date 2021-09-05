Blue Fiasco at HUDSONmART Sept. 5, 2021

Come hear Blue Fiasco, a jazz quartet playing jazz arrangements of 60s-70s-80s classic rock plus jazz standards.

Performing on the Hudson Green, Sunday, Sept 5 during HUDSONmART; admission is free. Time to be announced. The venue is located inside the Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area, meaning adults can purchase alcohol at nearby restaurants to drink outdoors. Bring your own lawn chairs or blankets.

Blue Fiasco plays jazz arrangements of Billy Joel, The Beatles, Pink Floyd along with familiar jazz standards.