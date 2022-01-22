Blue Fiasco: Live Jazz at Comida in Downtown Hudson, Ohio. Don't miss Blue Fiasco playing live jazz at Comida in downtown Hudson.

Blue Fiasco is a quartet playing jazz standards plus jazz arrangements of 60s-70s-80s-90s classic rock hits from Pink Floyd, The Beatles, Billy Joel, and more. The last time Blue Fiasco appeared at Comida the event was completely sold out so reservations are suggested by calling Comida at (330) 655-0059. This jazz event is Saturday evening, January 22, 2022. No cover charge, free admission. Comida is a cozy venue with an amazing staff that features a complete, contemporary Tex-Mex menu made from locally sourced fresh ingredients with a full bar.