Blue Fiasco: Live Jazz at Jilly's Music Room in Akron, Ohio May 13, 2022

Don’t Miss Blue Fiasco’s First Appearance at Jilly’s Music Room in Akron, Ohio. Blue Fiasco is a quartet playing jazz standards and jazz arrangements of 60s-70s-80s classic rock hits from Pink Floyd, The Beatles, Billy Joel, and more. Jilly’s Music Room is in the Northside District of downtown Akron and has a sophisticated atmosphere with great acoustics and great menu. Come early for dinner and stay for the show. The tappas menu is available at 5:00 pm and Blue Fiasco plays at 8:30. We hope to see you there!