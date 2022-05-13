Don’t Miss Blue Fiasco’s First Appearance at Jilly’s Music Room in Akron, Ohio. Blue Fiasco is a quartet playing jazz standards and jazz arrangements of 60s-70s-80s classic rock hits from Pink Floyd, The Beatles, Billy Joel, and more. Jilly’s Music Room is in the Northside District of downtown Akron and has a sophisticated atmosphere with great acoustics and great menu. Come early for dinner and stay for the show. The tappas menu is available at 5:00 pm and Blue Fiasco plays at 8:30. We hope to see you there!
Blue Fiasco: Live Jazz at Jilly's Music Room in Akron, Ohio May 13, 2022
to
Jilly's Music Room 111 North Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308
Tuesday
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in Peninsula Events in The 330 Festivals & Fairs Food & Drink Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & ThatMaple Sugar Days 2022
-
Wednesday
-
Art & ExhibitionsCVAC: Human Figure Exhibition
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in Peninsula Events in The 330 Festivals & Fairs Food & Drink Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & ThatMaple Sugar Days 2022
-
Thursday
-
Art & ExhibitionsCVAC: Human Figure Exhibition
-
-
Events in The 330 Talks & Readings This & ThatAkron Roundtable presents Hans von Spakovsky
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Kids & FamilyThird Thursday: Luck of the Draw
-
Don't miss out on the next great events.
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter: