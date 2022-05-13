Blue Fiasco: Live Jazz at Jilly's Music Room in Akron, Ohio May 13, 2022

to

Jilly's Music Room 111 North Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

Don’t Miss Blue Fiasco’s First Appearance at Jilly’s Music Room in Akron, Ohio. Blue Fiasco is a quartet playing jazz standards and jazz arrangements of 60s-70s-80s classic rock hits from Pink Floyd, The Beatles, Billy Joel, and more. Jilly’s Music Room is in the Northside District of downtown Akron and has a sophisticated atmosphere with great acoustics and great menu. Come early for dinner and stay for the show. The tappas menu is available at 5:00 pm and Blue Fiasco plays at 8:30. We hope to see you there!

