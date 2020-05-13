A fresh approach to jazz: Classic rock hits arranged for a jazz quartet, along with familiar jazz standards. Hits from the '60s, '70s, '80s and '90s from The Beatles, Pink Floyd, Billy Joel, Stevie Wonder and more, as you've never heard before. Full pub menu, doors open at 6:00 pm. (330) 869-0035.
Blue Fiasco at Pub Bricco
Pub Bricco Jazz Room 1841 Merriman Rd. , Akron, Ohio 44313
