[NOTE TO EDITOR: I created added a missing venue, Comida Hudson at 36 Park Lane in Hudson. This event is at Comida Hudson but the location isn't live in your database yet apparently, so I entered "City of Hudson" as a placeholder venue...thank you]

Blue Fiasco: George Cyphers (sax), Ron Florkowski (bass), Jon Hedges (guitar), Andy Kenen (drums). A different approach to jazz: classic rock and pop hits arranged for a jazz quartet, along with traditional jazz standards for jazz fans. Hits from The Beatles, Pink Floyd, Billy Joel, Stevie Wonder and more, unlike you’ve ever heard these songs before.