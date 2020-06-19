Blue Heron Homecoming 2020

The Blue Heron Homecoming is an annual environmental festival that allows community members a chance to learn about the Akron Waterways Renewed! program. The festival features representatives from the City of Akron, firms involved with the AWR! program, and partners such as local non-profits and environmental groups.

This will be the 6th annual Blue Heron Homecoming, themed “Vision 2020: Valued Water”. The festival will have hands on activities for kids and adults, educational & historical tours, free food, entertainment, rain barrel giveaways, tree giveaways, and other fun giveaways!

The date of the event is Friday, June 19, 2020 between 10:00 am – 2:00 pm at The Mustill Store (57 W. North Street, Akron 44304).

Find parking directions and more information at www.akronwaterwaysrenewed.com. For questions, please call (330)-375-2949.

Ride METRO to the Blue Heron Homecoming for FREE! Valid from 8:00 am – 4:00 pm when you show the flier to the bus operator. METRO regular line-service routes only. Not valid on METRO SCAT, NCX, or Call-A-Bus services. For METRO routes and times, call (330)-762-0341.