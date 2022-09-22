Put on your blue jeans and join us as we kick off race weekend and celebrate 20 years along the Blue Line. The John S. Knight Center will be transformed into a 20-year celebration, filled with interactive displays, running celebrities, live entertainment, and a walk down the history of the Blue Line. Honorary Chairs of the Blue Jean Bash include City of Akron Mayor Horrigan, Summit County Executive Shapiro, and Summa Health’s Dr. Shah. This fundraising event will also feature food stations, an open bar, live auction and photo opportunities. A night not to be missed! Through your generosity you can help us reach the finish line towards our $400,000 fundraising goal.
Blue Jean Bash, Akron Marathon's 20 Year Celebration
to
John S. Knight Center 77 East Mill Street, Akron, Ohio 44308
Friday
-
