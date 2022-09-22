Blue Jean Bash, Akron Marathon's 20 Year Celebration

to

John S. Knight Center 77 East Mill Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

Put on your blue jeans and join us as we kick off race weekend and celebrate 20 years along the Blue Line. The John S. Knight Center will be transformed into a 20-year celebration, filled with interactive displays, running celebrities, live entertainment, and a walk down the history of the Blue Line. Honorary Chairs of the Blue Jean Bash include City of Akron Mayor Horrigan, Summit County Executive Shapiro, and Summa Health’s Dr. Shah. This fundraising event will also feature food stations, an open bar, live auction and photo opportunities. A night not to be missed! Through your generosity you can help us reach the finish line towards our $400,000 fundraising goal.

Info

John S. Knoght Center
John S. Knight Center 77 East Mill Street, Akron, Ohio 44308
Charity & Fundraisers, Events in The 330
3304342786
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Blue Jean Bash, Akron Marathon's 20 Year Celebration - 2022-09-22 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Blue Jean Bash, Akron Marathon's 20 Year Celebration - 2022-09-22 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Blue Jean Bash, Akron Marathon's 20 Year Celebration - 2022-09-22 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Blue Jean Bash, Akron Marathon's 20 Year Celebration - 2022-09-22 18:00:00 ical
tix

restaurant guide right rail

Homes Summer 21

Calendar of events

Friday

April 1, 2022

Saturday

April 2, 2022

Sunday

April 3, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours

Don't miss out on the next great events.

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required