Ment'or BKB will host its Bocuse d’Or Team USA 2021 Fundraiser Dinner at the Culinary Vegetable Institute (CVI) at The Chef’s Garden on Wednesday, September 11th. Guests are invited to join Chefs Thomas Keller, Daniel Boulud, Melissa Rodriguez, Aaron Bludorn, Mathew Peters and others for once in a lifetime event to help support the non-profit organization and the Bocuse d’Or Team USA.

Guests are invited to arrive at 6:00pm for a unique, one-of-a-kind, multi-course dinner, followed by a meet-and-greet with the chefs and Farmer Lee Jones. Tickets are available for purchase beginning at $1500. More detailed ticked information and details on sponsorship can be found on our website https://www.mentorbkb.org/event/chefsgarden2019/.

Ticket sales benefit Ment'or BKB Foundation's programs which strive to inspire culinary excellence, providing young chefs in America with the opportunity and resources to work alongside the profession's leaders to elevate their skills and enrich their careers.