Boo at the Zoo

Weekends in October, dress your little ghosts and goblins in costumes for everyone's favorite non-scary Halloween event, Boo at the Zoo. Use your candy passport to find all the treat stations. All guests must have a ticket to enter, including free observers (tickets available online and at the Akron Zoo). Doors open early at 11 a.m. for presale ticket holders only. Akron Zoo, 505 Euclid Ave., Akron. 11:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. $9-$14. akronzoo.org