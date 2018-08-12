Book Discussion & Guided Hike

Beech Creek Botanical Garden & Nature Preserve 11929 Beech St NE, Alliance, Ohio 44601

Join Mount Union librarian Cheryl Paine for an insightful book discussion and guided hike on Sunday, August 12 from 2-4 pm at Beech Creek Gardens as part of the Carnation Days festivities. The book selection is Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer. Lights refreshments will be served. Following the book discussion, enjoy a relaxing guided hike led by Cheryl Paine. Meet for the book discussion and guided hike at the Visitor Center at Beech Creek Botanical Garden & Nature Preserve in Alliance. For more information, visit beechcreekgardens.org.

Beech Creek Botanical Garden & Nature Preserve 11929 Beech St NE, Alliance, Ohio 44601
Health & Wellness, Outdoor Activities, Talks & Readings
3308297050
