Books-A-Million presents an evening with Hank Green

Join Hank Green and special guest John Green on tour in support of Hank’s debut novel AN ABSOLUTELY REMARKABLE THING. In this multimedia event, the brothers will talk about Hank’s book, answer audience questions, perform live music, and more. All tickets include an autographed copy of AN ABSOLUTELY REMARKABLE THING.

The purchase of each ticket will include 1 copy of An Absolutely Remarkable Thing by Hank Green and admission to the show. There will not be a public signing component of this event.

In lieu of a public signing, Hank will do a meet and greet with the first 100 ticket buyers. An event photographer will take photos with each fan and will post all of the photos online after the event for fans to download. Hank will not sign any books or memorabilia during the meet and greet and there will not be selfies or posed photos with personal phones during this time. John Green will not be participating in the meet and greet event.

Books-A-Million will distribute the books at the event as well as have additional copies of John Green's books available for purchase in the lobby.

The Canton Palace Theatre has 5 wheelchair seats available. Please let our BAM staff know if you will need any special assistance or if you need to reserve this spot for the event.