7/5-7/8 48th Boston Mills Artfest, For details, visit bmbw.com

This nationally recognized fine art and craft show features the talents of artists from across the country showing work in a variety of mediums and styles including ceramics, paintings, glass, sculpture, jewelry, wearable and non-wearable fibers, leather, wood, metal, furniture and more. All artwork is for sale. Boston Mills Brandywine Ski Resort, 7100 Riverview Road, Peninsula. $6-$8. Free. children 12 and under.

