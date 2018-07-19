Born into a musical family, Mississippi-native Brandy became one of the most successful multimedia stars of the ’90s, thanks to her constant presence on pop and R&B charts, her hit sitcom “Moesha” and the classic made-for-TV movie phenomenon “Cinderella,” which broke new ground with its multicultural cast. Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park, Hard Rock Live, 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield. 8 p.m. $30-$48. livenation.com