Brandy

Google Calendar - Brandy - 2018-07-19 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Brandy - 2018-07-19 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Brandy - 2018-07-19 20:00:00 iCalendar - Brandy - 2018-07-19 20:00:00

Hard Rock Rocksino, Northfield Park 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield, Ohio 44067

Born into a musical family, Mississippi-native Brandy became one of the most successful multimedia stars of the ’90s, thanks to her constant presence on pop and R&B charts, her hit sitcom “Moesha” and the classic made-for-TV movie phenomenon “Cinderella,” which broke new ground with its multicultural cast. Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park, Hard Rock Live, 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield. 8 p.m. $30-$48. livenation.com

Info
Hard Rock Rocksino, Northfield Park 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield, Ohio 44067 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330
Google Calendar - Brandy - 2018-07-19 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Brandy - 2018-07-19 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Brandy - 2018-07-19 20:00:00 iCalendar - Brandy - 2018-07-19 20:00:00

Tags

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required

Akron Life Calendar

Thursday

July 12, 2018

  • Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Festivals & Fairs Food & Drink Italian-American Festival Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That

    -

    Lock 3

Friday

July 13, 2018

Saturday

July 14, 2018

Sunday

July 15, 2018

Monday

July 16, 2018

Tuesday

July 17, 2018

Wednesday

July 18, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours

restaurant guide right rail

Subscribe Right Rail

cover archive teaser