Into the Breeches!

“We Can Do It!” So said Rosie the Riveter, and so say the women of Cleveland, Ohio, in this vibrant new comedy! It’s 1942, and the leading men of the Oberon Play House are fighting overseas. With “The Show Must Go On!” as their battle cry, a band of passionate, yet inexperienced, performers rally together to produce the Oberon’s season opener, an all-female version of Shakespeare’s ambitious Henry IV and Henry V. Will their production be a victory on the home front or a target for rotten tomatoes? A hilarious and moving story about what happens when we’re all in it together.