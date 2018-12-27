12/26 WRQK Rock 106.9 presents Bret Michaels

Canton Palace Theatre 605 Market Ave. , Canton, Ohio

Former front man of the glam metal band Poison, Michaels has sold over 50 million records worldwide and is a reality TV superstar seen on some of the highest-rated reality shows. Canton Palace Theatre, 605 Market Ave. N., Canton. 7:30 p.m. $55-$95. cantonpalacetheatre.org

