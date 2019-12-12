Come enjoy a beer or glass of wine while exploring the zoo after hours. Tickets include a 4-ounc souvenir tasting glass, eight sample tastings and zoo admission. Full-size beers and wines are available for purchase. This event is 21 and older only, including designated drivers. Akron Zoo, 505 Euclid Ave., Akron. 6:30-9:30 p.m. $22-$33. akronzoo.org
Brew at the Zoo: Holiday Special
Akron Zoo 505 Euclid Avenue, Akron, Ohio 44307
Thursday
-
Health & WellnessCaregiving Through the Holidays
-
-
Charity & Fundraisers Events in The 330 Food & Drink This & ThatBrew at the Zoo: Holiday Special
-
Friday
-
Events in The 330Dreams Academy presents Dr. Yusef Salaam of the Central Park 5
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Hudson EventsHudson Holiday Hop
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatHome for the Holidays
-
Saturday
-
Theater & DanceThe Nutcracker Ballet By Holmes Center for the Arts
-
Sunday
-
Theater & DanceThe Nutcracker Ballet By Holmes Center for the Arts
-
Monday
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & ThatOhio Shakespeare Festival presents “She Kills Monsters”
-
-
Events in The 330 Food & Drink This & ThatGervasi Vineyard Cucina Classes
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Festivals & Fairs Food & Drink Kids & Family Talks & Readings Theater & Dance This & ThatHoliday Lantern Tours
-
Tuesday
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & ThatWizards of Winter
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicA Chorus for a Cause presents "Christmas Joy"
-
Wednesday
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & ThatOhio Shakespeare Festival presents “She Kills Monsters”
-
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter: