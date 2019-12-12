Brew at the Zoo: Holiday Special

Come enjoy a beer or glass of wine while exploring the zoo after hours. Tickets include a 4-ounc souvenir tasting glass, eight sample tastings and zoo admission. Full-size beers and wines are available for purchase. This event is 21 and older only, including designated drivers. Akron Zoo, 505 Euclid Ave., Akron. 6:30-9:30 p.m. $22-$33. akronzoo.org