Brew at the Zoo: Decades Night

Come enjoy a beer or glass of wine while exploring the zoo after hours. Tickets include a 4-ounce souvenir tasting glass, eight sample tastings, admission to the zoo after hours and a giveaway. This event is suitable for adults 21 and over only, including designated drivers. 505 Euclid Ave., Akron. 6:30-10:30 p.m. $6-$33. akronzoo.org

Info
Akron Zoo 500 Edgewood Avenue, Akron, Ohio 44307 View Map
Events in The 330, This & That
Tags

