Come enjoy a beer or glass of wine while exploring the zoo after hours. Tickets include a 4-ounce souvenir tasting glass, eight sample tastings, admission to the zoo after hours and a giveaway. This event is for adults ages 21 and over only, including designated drivers. Limited VIP tickets are available. Akron Zoo, 505 Euclid Ave., Akron. 6:30-10:30 p.m. $22-$50. akronzoo.orghttp://akronzoo.org
Brew at the Zoo: Halloween Bash
Akron Zoo 505 Euclid Avenue, Akron, Ohio 44307
