Brian Hoffman’s Remembering Red – A Tribute to Red Skelton (MATINEE)

to

Hartville Kitchen Restaurant & Bakery 1015 Edison Street NW , Akron, Ohio 44632

Brian Hoffman’s career started as a way to relieve stress and break up the monotony that life sometimes throws at a person.

Years of Over-the-Road truck driving, door-to-door cold call direct sales, then moving on to become a used car salesman and finally a Service Writer at a 5 Star Dodge dealership gave Brian Hoffman the perfect material to work with.

Real-life is funnier than make-believe and Brian took his life experiences to the stages of comedy clubs and open mic nights all over Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and parts of Michigan. We look forward to welcoming Brian for the first time to the Hartville Kitchen!

Info

Hartville Kitchen Restaurant & Bakery 1015 Edison Street NW , Akron, Ohio 44632
Comedy
3308779353
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Brian Hoffman’s Remembering Red – A Tribute to Red Skelton (MATINEE) - 2022-08-11 11:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Brian Hoffman’s Remembering Red – A Tribute to Red Skelton (MATINEE) - 2022-08-11 11:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Brian Hoffman’s Remembering Red – A Tribute to Red Skelton (MATINEE) - 2022-08-11 11:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Brian Hoffman’s Remembering Red – A Tribute to Red Skelton (MATINEE) - 2022-08-11 11:30:00 ical
330Homes spring22 right rail

Calendar of events

Monday

June 13, 2022

Tuesday

June 14, 2022

Wednesday

June 15, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours

Don't miss out on the next great events.

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant guide right rail

tix