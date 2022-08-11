Brian Hoffman’s Remembering Red – A Tribute to Red Skelton (MATINEE)

Brian Hoffman’s career started as a way to relieve stress and break up the monotony that life sometimes throws at a person.

Years of Over-the-Road truck driving, door-to-door cold call direct sales, then moving on to become a used car salesman and finally a Service Writer at a 5 Star Dodge dealership gave Brian Hoffman the perfect material to work with.

Real-life is funnier than make-believe and Brian took his life experiences to the stages of comedy clubs and open mic nights all over Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and parts of Michigan. We look forward to welcoming Brian for the first time to the Hartville Kitchen!