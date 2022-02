Join us to celebrate Brian Lisik’s Birthday with Brian Lisik & Hard Legs, Akronauts and Fuzz Aldrin! We will also have special guests in The Rialto Living Room. Details TBA. Doors: 7pm / Showtime: 7:30pm (Guests may arrive at 5pm for our Living Room Performance)

Ticket options: $5 Presale (+$2 Surcharge) / $8 Day of Show. Age Requirement: There is a $3 surcharge for any one under the age of 21 to be paid at the door. Order tickets using the below link!!