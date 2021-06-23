Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship

The Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS is one of five major championships contested annually on PGA TOUR Champions for eligible professionals age 50 and over. The 2021 tournament will be held the week of June 21-27 and will continue professional golf’s 68-year tradition at Firestone Country Club. This tournament started in 1983 at the Canterbury Golf Club. In total, the tournament has been played in nine different cities at some of the country’s top venues including The Philadelphia Cricket Club, Caves Valley Golf Club, Fox Chapel Golf Club, Westchester Country Club and Exmoor Country Club. A field of 81 professionals will compete for one of the most prestigious Champions Tour titles and an exemption into 2022 PLAYERS Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.