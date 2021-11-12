Watch Gum-Dip Theatre's return with this production about being a bridge between cultures, which runs on select dates. Balch Street Theatre, 220 S. Balch St., Akron. 2-3 p.m. or 7-8 p.m. $15. gumdiptheatre.com
"Brokers Without Borders"
Balch Street Theatre 220 South Balch Street, Akron, Ohio 44302
