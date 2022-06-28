Learn about Cleveland’s sports teams from journalist Marc Bona while munching on cookies or eating lunch during this lecture series. Massillon Museum, 121 Lincoln Way E, Massillon. 12:10-12:50 p.m. Free. massillonmuseum.org
Brown Bag Lunch: “Hidden History of Cleveland Sports”
