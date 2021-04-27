Brown Bag Lunch Virtual Program: “Formation of the Massillon Greek Community”

Massillon Museum 121 Lincoln Way, Massillon, Ohio 44646

Listen to William H. Samonides, a descendant of Greek immigrants, discuss the history of the local Greek community. The Canton native was formerly the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church historian. Watch it on MCTV channels 21 and 621 or on the museum's Facebook page and YouTube channel. Noon-12:30 p.m. Free. massillonmuseum.org

