Architect John Patrick Picard presents during the Massillon Museum's virtual Brown Bag Lunch program, which airs on MCTV channels 21 and 621 and on the museum's Facebook page and YouTube channel. Noon. massillonmuseum.org
Brown Bag Lunch Virtual Program: “The Meaning of Architecture"
Massillon Museum 121 Lincoln Way, Massillon, Ohio 44646
Massillon Museum 121 Lincoln Way, Massillon, Ohio 44646
Thursday
-
Art & Exhibitions"Woven: The Human x Nature Relationship"
-
-
Art & Exhibitions“Open (End)ed Show”
-
Friday
-
Art & Exhibitions"Meet the Artists: Included But Not Limited To"
-
-
Events in The 330 Festivals & FairsTuscany on Tusc
-
-
Art & Exhibitions"Woven: The Human x Nature Relationship"
-
Saturday
-
Kids & Family Outdoor ActivitiesFall Fun on the Farm
-
-
Kids & FamilyRanger for a Day
-
Don't miss out on the next great events.
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter: