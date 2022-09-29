How to Build a Career That Serves Your Whole-Self

PRESENTED BY LIZ MAYER

Partner of Omnichannel Commerce and Marketing at The Partnering Group, Inc. (a retail and CPG growth consultancy) and Creator of Work & Whim (a community focused on content to empower women to build a life that is as productive as it is playful).

In this upcoming event, Liz will inspire you to build a career that serves your whole-self, or as she likes to say, your whole-as*.

Her approach is based on accepting the simple truth that YOU are the talent in your life. And once you start treating yourself like the talent you are, and the manager of this precious talent, you stop relying solely on your boss to manage you, or your company to develop you, and start empowering yourself to design a whole-as* career you’re proud of!

She will teach you how to build self-confidence that empowers you to manage your own career. She will discuss the importance of personal values and boundaries in order to feel at-home at-work, whether you’re in the office or virtual. And she will offer tips on connecting within and outside your company in order to develop your capabilities and your relationships.

About the Speaker

Liz Mayer is a woman on a mission to empower people to bring their best, whole selves to work. This former, industry recognized, corporate exec turned consultant and coach helps companies big and small, and people, at all phases in their careers, develop the capabilities, culture and character required to enable transformational growth.

Tickets

AAF-Akron Members: $10

PRSA Akron Members: $10

Non-members: $25

Students: Free