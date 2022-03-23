Cake Tasting Open House

Reeves Cake Shop 2770 Cory Avenue, Akron, Ohio 44314

Planning a wedding, graduation, birthday or just like to eat cake? Join us Wednesday March 23rd. 5:00 - 8:00pm. We will have samples of some of our most popular flavors. Over 15 flavors of cakes, fillings and icings to try. This is a free event, no rsvp necessary.

Food & Drink
3308481036
