Lakewood Park 14532 Lake Avenue, Lakewood, Ohio 44107

Adoptive, Kinship, and Foster Families are invited to join ANC for an outdoor adventure in Lakewood. Join us for smores, tie-dye and games for the whole family! We will catch up, make new friends, and have some fun! Please register so that we can plan for the event.

Kids & Family, Outdoor Activities
