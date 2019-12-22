Campfire Open House

F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm 1828 Smith Road, Akron, Ohio 44313

Stop in any time between 1 and 3 p.m. to enjoy the warm glow of a campfire, roast marshmallows and pick up seeds to feed the chickadees. F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm, Campfire Area, 1828 Smith Road, Akron. 1-3 p.m. Free. summitmetroparks.org

F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm 1828 Smith Road, Akron, Ohio 44313 View Map
