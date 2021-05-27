All are welcome to help clean up Summit Lake Park, a Towpath Trail destination. 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Free. ohioeriecanal.org/canalcleanup.html
Canal Cleanup
to
Ohio & Erie Canal Towpath Akron, Ohio
Ohio & Erie Canal Towpath Akron, Ohio
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:
Thursday
-
Art & ExhibitionsArt + Tech Synergy Series
-
Friday
-
Events in The 330 Theater & DanceLove at a Distance
-
-
Art & Exhibitions“Rebecca Cross: Suspended Animations”
-
Saturday
-
Events in The 330 Theater & DanceLove at a Distance
-