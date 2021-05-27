Canal Cleanup

to

Ohio & Erie Canal Towpath Akron, Ohio

Tags

330Homes Spring 2020

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required

Calendar of events

Thursday

May 20, 2021

Friday

May 21, 2021

Saturday

May 22, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours

330Tix Button

restaurant guide right rail