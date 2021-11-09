Cannabis Marketing – Celebrating Creative Constraints

Join AAF-Akron and Laura Hand as she speaks about helping cannabis brands execute their vision by crafting a delightful brand strategy for every touch point of the customer journey to provide the experience their customers want and deserve.

There will be a live stream option available as well, for those unable to attend in person.

About the Speaker

Laura is the CEO of Laura Loo Experience Design.

She started her career as a web designer for VGM Forbin. Her 13-year tenure that culminated to the creative director role saw significant growth for the company, which specializes in digital strategy for financial institutions and health care businesses.

In 2016, Laura was promoted to vice president of VGM Marketing, an internal agency that specializes in marketing for the 25+ businesses of VGM Group, Inc. VGM Group is one of the largest healthcare member service organizations (MSO) in the country serving over 17,000 customers.

In 2019 she left the corporate world to realign her focus to the cannabis industry to honor her family.

Active in the American Advertising Federation, Laura served as president for six years for AAF-Cedar Valley, won eleven ADDYs for web design and print work and was honored with the AAF Silver Medal Award in 2014. In this same year, she was elected to a four-year term on the American Advertising Federation’s District 9 Board of Governors, providing leadership to clubs and federations in Missouri, Iowa, Nebraska and Kansas.

TICKETS

AAF Members*: $15

Non-members: $30

Livestream: $10

Students: Free

Face coverings required regardless of vaccination status.