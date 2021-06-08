Artwork by 20 members of the Canton Artists League is on display at the Massillon Museum, following many virtual exhibits from the league. Massillon Museum, Fred F. Silk Community Room Gallery, 121 Lincoln Way E, Massillon. Tuesday-Saturday 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday 2-5 p.m. Free. massillonmuseum.org
Canton Artists League: “The Show Must Go On”
Massillon Museum 121 Lincoln Way, Massillon, Ohio 44646
Massillon Museum 121 Lincoln Way, Massillon, Ohio 44646
