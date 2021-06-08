Canton Artists League: “The Show Must Go On”

to

Massillon Museum 121 Lincoln Way, Massillon, Ohio 44646

Artwork by 20 members of the Canton Artists League is on display at the Massillon Museum, following many virtual exhibits from the league. Massillon Museum, Fred F. Silk Community Room Gallery, 121 Lincoln Way E, Massillon. Tuesday-Saturday 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday 2-5 p.m. Free. massillonmuseum.org

Info

Massillon Museum 121 Lincoln Way, Massillon, Ohio 44646
Art & Exhibitions
to
Google Calendar - Canton Artists League: “The Show Must Go On” - 2021-06-08 09:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Canton Artists League: “The Show Must Go On” - 2021-06-08 09:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Canton Artists League: “The Show Must Go On” - 2021-06-08 09:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Canton Artists League: “The Show Must Go On” - 2021-06-08 09:30:00 ical

Tags

Homes Summer 21

tix

restaurant guide right rail

Calendar of events

Thursday

July 8, 2021

Friday

July 9, 2021

Saturday

July 10, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours

Don't miss out on the next great events.

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required