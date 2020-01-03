Canton First Friday: Fire and Ice!

2020 begins with a blaze of fire and the glaze of ice as the Canton Arts District hosts a menagerie of ice sculptures by local artists with live sculpting demonstrations at 6:30pm and 8:30pm. The fire and ice tower, a blazing torch encased within a massive, carved ice block, is lit at 7:30pm. Throughout the night, Fire and Ice visitors will enjoy free events, exhibitions and special First Friday shopping deals. Canton Arts District, Downtown Canton. 6-10 p.m. Free. artsinstark.com