Canton First Friday: Fire and Ice!

Downtown Canton Canton, Ohio

2020 begins with a blaze of fire and the glaze of ice as the Canton Arts District hosts a menagerie of ice sculptures by local artists with live sculpting demonstrations at 6:30pm and 8:30pm. The fire and ice tower, a blazing torch encased within a massive, carved ice block, is lit at 7:30pm. Throughout the night, Fire and Ice visitors will enjoy free events, exhibitions and special First Friday shopping deals. Canton Arts District, Downtown Canton. 6-10 p.m. Free. artsinstark.com

Downtown Canton Canton, Ohio View Map
  Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Food & Drink Kids & Family Outdoor Activities Talks & Readings Theater & Dance This & That

