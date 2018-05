6/7-6/9 Canton Greek Fest

From live entertainment and cooking demonstrations to great food and gifts-to-go, come celebrate summer the Greek way by carrying on the 30-year tradition of the Canton Summerfest with an all-new, family-oriented festival. St. Haralambos Greek Orthodox Church, 251 25th St. NW, Canton. Free. For details, visit cantongreekfest.com.