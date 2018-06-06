Carlos Jones and the PLUS Band @ Cuyahoga Valley National Park Concert Series

Roots, rock, and reggae, performed by one of northeast Ohio’s most popular bands. Their repertoire includes original compositions, reggae and pop covers, and traditional Rastafarian Nyabinghi drum chants.

Carlos performs authentic roots reggae with the help of Peter Platten on keyboards and vocals, Cholly-O on bass, Will Douglas on drums, Ghani Harris and Max Eger on guitar, Roy Isaacs and Curt Johnson on percussion, and George Gordon on tambourine.

The group has earned a reputation as a solid, unique, and entertaining act playing benefits, festivals, private parties, concerts, and clubs throughout the Midwest region.

http://carlosjones.com/

FAQs

Are there ID or minimum age requirements to enter the event?

All ages are welcome! This is a family-friendly program. Outdoor toys and sports items are provided for kids of all ages.

What can I bring to the event?

Patrons may bring their own food or beverages. However, you cannot consume alcohol at Howe Meadow, as this is prohibited by National Park Service policies. Patrons who bring their own drinks and food are expected to clean up all trash before leaving Howe Meadow.

What’s the refund policy?

No refunds on ticket sales are necessary, as this is a free concert. Patrons do not need to bring printed tickets to this event.

Do I have to bring my printed ticket to the event?

Patrons do not need to bring printed tickets to this event.