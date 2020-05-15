Carman - Legacy Tour at Ohio Star Theater

Carman is an enigma in Christian music, often described as part evangelist, part Vegas Showman. His concerts were more like a rock and roll Billy Graham Crusade than a Christian music event. So how can we classify his music? Is it pop, comedy, Broadway, rap, country, rock or soul? The answer is yes–to all. There’s no way you can classify a Carman song by its style but rather by the shear blunt-force impact delivery in a person’s life, with an unmistakable Gospel message. Simply put, Carman is a true American original.