Celebrate Carnation Days at Beech Creek Gardens by touring the Dr. Levi Lamborn Carnation Museum which pays homage to Ohio's state flower, the red carnation. The museum is a historically accurate rendition of the mid-1800’s conservatory that Dr. Levi Lamborn used for breeding the “scarlet carnation” the Ohio state flower. Inside the conservatory are historical artifacts and interactive displays illustrating the extraordinary life of Dr. Levi Lamborn and the history of the scarlet carnation. Children also enjoy free hands-on make & take crafts. Access to the Dr. Levi Lamborn Carnation Museum and the Carnation Days exhibits is free during the 3-day event, but exploring the grounds and the other current exhibits, including the Butterfly House, is subject to the general admission cost. Beech Creek Members and children ages 2 and younger receive free admission. August 6-8, 2020 from 10 am to 4 pm at Beech Creek Botanical Garden & Nature Preserve in Alliance. For more information, visit beechcreekgardens.org.