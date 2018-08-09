Celebrate Carnation Days at Beech Creek Gardens with activities for the whole family! There will be a special carnation exhibit on display highlighting Levi Lamborn and the history of the scarlet carnation. Children enjoy free hands-on make & take crafts. The Carnation Days exhibits are free, but exploring the grounds and the other current exhibits, including the Butterfly House, is subject to the general admission cost, which is $6 per person, ages 2 and younger are free, and seniors (ages 65+) are $5 per person. Beech Creek Members receive free admission. August 9-11, 2018 from 10 am–4 pm at Beech Creek Botanical Garden & Nature Preserve in Alliance. For more information, visit beechcreekgardens.org.