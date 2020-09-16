Carpenters Once More in Concert at Ohio Star Theater

to Google Calendar - Carpenters Once More in Concert at Ohio Star Theater - 2020-09-16 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Carpenters Once More in Concert at Ohio Star Theater - 2020-09-16 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Carpenters Once More in Concert at Ohio Star Theater - 2020-09-16 19:00:00 iCalendar - Carpenters Once More in Concert at Ohio Star Theater - 2020-09-16 19:00:00

Ohio Star Theater 1387 Old Route 39 , Sugarcreek, Ohio 44681

Come celebrate one Unforgettable Voice and one unforgettable duo, with the sounds of Carpenters Once More, featuring vocalist Diana Lynn. This heartwarming show highlights hits like Yesterday Once More, Close To You, For All We Know, We’ve Only Just Begun, Postman, Ticket to Ride and many more!

Award-winning vocalist Diana Lynn has been entertaining audiences since she was just three years old. Singing with her brother at a young age, Diana Lynn and her brother quickly became known as the Donny and Marie in Christian music, traveling all around the United States.

Info

Ohio Star Theater 1387 Old Route 39 , Sugarcreek, Ohio 44681 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
855-344-7547
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Carpenters Once More in Concert at Ohio Star Theater - 2020-09-16 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Carpenters Once More in Concert at Ohio Star Theater - 2020-09-16 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Carpenters Once More in Concert at Ohio Star Theater - 2020-09-16 19:00:00 iCalendar - Carpenters Once More in Concert at Ohio Star Theater - 2020-09-16 19:00:00
Subscribe right rail

330 Homes Teaser

Akron Life Calendar

Tuesday

March 3, 2020

Wednesday

March 4, 2020

Thursday

March 5, 2020

Friday

March 6, 2020

Saturday

March 7, 2020

Sunday

March 8, 2020

Monday

March 9, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant guide right rail

330Tix Button