Carpenters Once More in Concert at Ohio Star Theater

Come celebrate one Unforgettable Voice and one unforgettable duo, with the sounds of Carpenters Once More, featuring vocalist Diana Lynn. This heartwarming show highlights hits like Yesterday Once More, Close To You, For All We Know, We’ve Only Just Begun, Postman, Ticket to Ride and many more!

Award-winning vocalist Diana Lynn has been entertaining audiences since she was just three years old. Singing with her brother at a young age, Diana Lynn and her brother quickly became known as the Donny and Marie in Christian music, traveling all around the United States.