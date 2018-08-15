Cats on Holiday @ Cuyahoga Valley National Park Concert Series

Cats on Holiday brings its special blend of Texas and Louisiana inspired blues, rock, roots, swamp pop, & Zydeco to Howe Meadow. “You worked hard this week, so come on down and dance some!”

Cats On Holiday is a roots-based, swamp pop band that has been pleasing audiences for nearly 20 years with their own special blend of Texas and Louisiana inspired blues, rock, roots & zydeco, infused with healthy doses of original songs and poetry about urban life. They perform throughout the year at the best live music venues in Northern Ohio, upstate New York and the Lake Erie Islands. Cats On Holiday are booked annually at almost all of the major outdoor venues in the region, and are regulars at Parade the Circle, Hessler Street Fair, Wade Oval Wednesday, and Lock 3 Live. In recent years the Cats have had the pleasure of playing the legendary Great Blue Heron festival in New York.

http://www.catsonholiday.com/

FAQs

Are there ID or minimum age requirements to enter the event?

All ages are welcome! This is a family-friendly program. Outdoor toys and sports items are provided for kids of all ages.

What can I bring into the event?

Patrons may bring their own food or beverages. However, you cannot consume alcohol at Howe Meadow, as this is prohibited by National Park Service policies. Patrons who bring their own drinks and food are expected to clean up all trash before leaving Howe Meadow.

What’s the refund policy?

No refunds on ticket sales are necessary, as this is a free concert. Patrons do not need to bring printed tickets to this event.

Do I have to bring my printed ticket to the event?

