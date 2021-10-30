A Celebration of Animation: The 100 Greatest Cartoon Characters of All Time

Presenter Marty Gitlin will discuss his book of the same title and will include visuals and trivia. Please register in advance in person, online, or by phone.

Award-winning author and pop culture historian Marty Gitlin hosts this fun and enlightening presentation for all ages based on his book, A Celebration of Animation: The 100 Greatest Cartoon Characters in Television History.

He is the only author to actually rank the greatest cartoon characters ever, such as Popeye, Bugs Bunny, Mickey Mouse, Scooby Doo, Snoopy, and SpongeBob SquarePants. He will show funny cartoon snippets of characters from the past century, play trivia with patrons, discuss the criteria he used to rank the best of the best, and speak about their impact on American pop culture.

Adults, teens, kids …. this program is fun for everyone!

Marty will have autographed and personalized copies of his book available online for purchase after the event.