"Celebration in Art" Opening Reception

Massillon Museum 121 Lincoln Way East, Massillon, Ohio 44646

"Celebration in Art" is on view in the Aultman Health Foundation Gallery from February 6 through March 6, 2022. Join us for an exhibition reception at the Museum from 2:00-4:00 pm! This is an annual K–12 student art exhibit.

massilon museum
Art & Exhibitions
330-833-4061
