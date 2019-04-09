Celtic Woman Ancient Land

Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

Celtic Woman Ancient Land% This is the next chapter of Celtic Women’s extraordinary musical journey that has touched the hearts of a huge global following with the centuries-old Irish tradition of telling stories through songs that bring a piece of Ireland to audiences everywhere. Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. 7 p.m. $41-$151. akroncivic.com

Info

Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308 View Map
