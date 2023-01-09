CFP National Championship 2023 Live Stream Free TV CHANNEL

The 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship is a college football bowl game that is scheduled to be played on January 9, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The ninth College Football Playoff National Championship, the game will determine the national champion of the NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) for the 2022 season.

Aside from any all-star games following after, this will be the culminating game of the 2022–23 bowl season. The game will feature the No. 1 and defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs of the Southeastern Conference (SEC) and the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs of the Big 12 Conference.

The game is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. PST and will be broadcast by ESPN. Sponsored by telecommunications company AT&T, the game will be officially known as the College Football Playoff National Championship presented by AT&T.

SoFi Stadium was selected as the host for the 9th edition of the championship, on November 1, 2017, alongside Hard Rock Stadium in Miami for 2021, Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis for 2022, and NRG Stadium in Houston for 2024.

The semi-finals were played on December 31, 2022. In the first semifinal, played at the Fiesta Bowl, TCU upset Michigan as 7.5 point underdogs, 51-45, in the highest scoring Fiesta Bowl, and second-highest CFP semifinal game. In the second semifinal, played at the Peach Bowl, Georgia completed a 14 point rally in the 4th quarter to win 42-41 over Ohio State, when Noah Ruggles' 50 yard field goal sailed wide left.

They will contest the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship. The four teams competing in the Playoff were selected by the CFP selection committee, whose final rankings were released on December 4, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. EST. The championship game will be played at 4:30 p.m. PST on January 9, 2023.

