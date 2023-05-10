Chair Yoga with Julie Norman

to

Akron-Summit County Public Library Green Branch 4046 4046 Massillon Rd, Green, Ohio 44685

Registration yes

Short description: Local yogi Julie Norman offers gentle beginner's chair yoga techniques to enhance your flexibility and strength and bring inner calm. Register online, in person, or by phone beginning February 22.

Description: Would you like more information on chair yoga? We recommend "Chair Yoga: Seated Exercises For Health And Wellbeing" by Edeltraud Rohnfeld.

Info

Akron-Summit County Public Library Green Branch 4046 4046 Massillon Rd, Green, Ohio 44685
Health & Wellness
330.896.9074
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Chair Yoga with Julie Norman - 2023-05-10 14:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Chair Yoga with Julie Norman - 2023-05-10 14:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Chair Yoga with Julie Norman - 2023-05-10 14:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Chair Yoga with Julie Norman - 2023-05-10 14:00:00 ical