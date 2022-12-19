Celebrate at the 32nd annual Chanukah at the Mall, which features a live painting of a menorah by Art x Love, a food drive for the Akron-Canton Regional Food Bank, latkes and donuts, live music and more. Summit Mall, food court, 3265 W. Market St., Fairlawn. 6:30 p.m. shawjcc.org
Chanukah at the Mall
Summit Mall 3265 W Market St, Akron, Ohio 44333
