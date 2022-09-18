Chase Your Tail 5K Fun Run and Doggy Dash

to

Summit Lake 380 W. Crosier Street, Akron, Ohio

Tags

restaurant guide right rail

Homes Summer22

Calendar of events

Thursday

September 15, 2022

Friday

September 16, 2022

Saturday

September 17, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours

tix

Don't miss out on the next great events.

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required