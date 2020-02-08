Chocolate Walk in Downtown Cuyahoga Falls

Downtown Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio 44221

Tickets and additional information at www.downtowncf.com/chocolate. Tickets and list of participating businesses will be available 1/13.

Stroll down Front Street and Portage Trail collecting a chocolate surprise from participating businesses this February! Ticket holders will check in with the DTCF Partnership between 12pm-3pm and will receive a wristband, map of participating businesses, and their goody bag to collect and carry their stash of chocolates. Each of the businesses will be selecting and donating their unique chocolate - or chocolate-based product. Enjoy the day walking our beautiful Downtown, collecting goodies, shopping, eating, and drinking at your favorite local businesses.

This event is a perfectly sweet way to support the Downtown CF Community and to celebrate Valentine's Day with your loved ones!

This event will take place rain (or snow) or shine and tickets are non-refundable. All proceeds will benefit the Downtown Cuyahoga Falls Partnership, a 501c3 nonprofit dedicated to revitalizing and sustaining historic Downtown Cuyahoga Falls and its Riverfront.

Downtown Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio 44221 View Map
Food & Drink
330-267-9788
