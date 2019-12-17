A Chorus for a Cause presents "Christmas Joy"

We’re celebrating our 10th Anniversary all season long. About 90 singers are joining together for these Christmas concerts along with our director, Christine Allison, and our accompanist, Mark Thewes, who have both been with us for the entire 10 years. Please join all of us as we celebrate this beautiful Christmas season.

Come with us in the “Bleak Midwinter” as we walk down the “Holiday Road of Carols” to the “Little Town of Bethlehem”. “Angels Visit When We Sing” both “The First Noel” and “Merry Christmas”. We’ll also sing you “A Christmas Lullaby” so that you can “Dream as an Innocent Child”. We want to gather all “The Brightest and Best” so we can help “Peter, Go Ring Dem Bells”. We and the rest of “The World Awaits Your Coming”, and are looking forward to sharing this time with you. And as always “God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen” (and ladies too of course).

Concerts are:

Tues Dec 17th at 7:30pm at Westbrook Park United Methodist Church, 2521 12th St. NW, Canton 44708

Sat Dec 21th at 3:30pm at St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, 226 3rd St. SE, Massillon 44646

This concert is FREE to the public as our Christmas gift to you, but a goodwill donation will be accepted to help us continue our efforts to help others in our community

Please check www.achorusforacause.org for up-to-date information.